Keep alcohol consumption in check during pandemic

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

During this stressful time, it is important to double down on healthy, restorative behaviors: getting enough sleep, eating right, exercising, staying in touch with friends and maintaining routines as best you can. For those adults who drink alcohol, it also is important to keep your consumption in check.

Across the country, people are sharing cocktails with friends and family over Zoom, using virtual happy hours as a way to stay socially connected while social distancing. These cocktail sessions can bring a little joy to our monotonous routines these days, but moderation is key.

Take time to self-reflect on your alcohol consumption. Ensure it falls within moderate drinking guidelines and is enjoyed as part of an overall balanced lifestyle, not as a coping mechanism.

The Dietary Guidelines of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services define moderate drinking as up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men. For parents, be especially mindful that your children are watching your actions; serve as good role models.

These are tough times and people handle stress differently. Don’t resist reaching out to your physician if you have concerns regarding your alcohol consumption. Enjoying a cocktail is a simple pleasure that can bring people together but only if consumed responsibly and in moderation.

Chris Swonger.

President and CEO,Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

Washington, D.C.

