Will America take cue from Canada on gun ban?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution gives us the right to own guns. But I do not believe it gives individuals the right to own assault-style weapons. As Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently said, “The weapons were designed for one purpose and one purpose only: to kill the largest number of people in the shortest period of time.” Why would any rational, law-abiding citizen need such a weapon? I can’t imagine.
The U.S. leads developed countries in gun violence. In 2016, the gun death rate per 100,000 people in the U.S. was 10.6; in Canada, it was 2.1; in France, it was 2.7; and in Germany, it was 0.9.
In active-shooter incidents (defined as one or more individuals engaging in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area) in the years 2000 to 2006, the United States averaged 6.4 per year. In the years 2017 and 2018, the United States averaged 28.5 per year. In the U.S., there are 120,413 guns per 100,000 people. The closest country to us in this statistic is Yemen, which has 53,144 guns per 100,000 people.
The recent active shooter incident in Canada resulted in 22 deaths, and it took the country only 12 days to ban assault-style weapons. How many more deaths will it take for the United States to realize only military personnel need assault weapons?
Sam Fuller.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The answer to your question, Sam, is "No." Americans who love having guns will give you all kinds of reasons why. Don't expect any originality, or new ideas, or even a hint of compromise.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.