Dedicated court workers ensure justice is served
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Unsung heroes rightly have been recognized over the past two months by many public officials and media outlets. In what has been called the “emergency room” of our culture — the Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court — I witness heroes who have not stopped working since the start of the coronavirus outbreak. These men and women rarely have been recognized for their quiet, unflagging service to the public in our court. Daily, they help manage trials and hearings involving children who suffer abuse and neglect, victims of domestic violence, victims of crime and incarcerated defendants. Courts in Virginia have not closed and continue to operate since the Supreme Court of Virginia declared a judicial emergency. Often to their own detriment, clerks and sheriff’s deputies work in high-risk situations with hazardous conditions and individuals. As they do so, they ensure that the administration of justice continues, fair trials endure and our treasured constitutional rights are preserved. Without acknowledgement and for a distressingly low level of compensation, these heroes truly serve the city of Richmond. I exhort my fellow citizens to join me in honoring and thanking these public servants who persevere and who safeguard justice in our city, our commonwealth and our country. I am grateful and I salute them.
Richard Barton Campbell.
Chief Judge,
Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court
of the City of Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.