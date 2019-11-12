Peaceful transition of power in Virginia
Editor, Times Dispatch:
On Election Day, Nov. 5, Democrats took control of the state Senate and House of Delegates in Virginia. When the election results were announced, what didn’t you see? There were no mass demonstrations on the streets in Richmond, no civil unrest, no masked members of Antifa harassing, assaulting and spitting on those who rightfully won the election. No one was yelling “racist” and calling for impeachment. Republicans lost and accepted the people’s choice. That, folks, is how a democracy is supposed to work.
Aileen Frazee.
Bumpass.
