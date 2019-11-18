COD

It’s time for Virginia to ratify the ERA

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

One hundred years ago, the U.S. Congress passed the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving women the right to vote. It was ratified in 1920.

It’s time, Virginia, to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment — which states that “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex” —and move toward “a more perfect union.”

Women, who have shown us the strength of kindness, the value of friendship, the healing balm of laughter and so much more, deserve a full seat at the table.

When I was growing up, my father would taunt my mother, saying, “I’ve got papers on you.” She endured.

For my mother and for women rising all over the commonwealth and the country, the time is now.

Al Simmons.

Richmond.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription