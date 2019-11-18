It’s time for Virginia to ratify the ERA
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
One hundred years ago, the U.S. Congress passed the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving women the right to vote. It was ratified in 1920.
It’s time, Virginia, to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment — which states that “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex” —and move toward “a more perfect union.”
Women, who have shown us the strength of kindness, the value of friendship, the healing balm of laughter and so much more, deserve a full seat at the table.
When I was growing up, my father would taunt my mother, saying, “I’ve got papers on you.” She endured.
For my mother and for women rising all over the commonwealth and the country, the time is now.
Al Simmons.
Richmond.
It’s a symbolic vote that will make some people think they’ve accomplished something so what’s the harm!
