Hanover resident urges swift action to save money

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Not only am I a 13-year resident of Hanover County, but I also have a student who attends Lee-Davis High School this year. I urge the Hanover County School Board to please change the names and mascots of the two schools named in the NAACP lawsuit as swiftly as possible.

We need to resolve this issue as soon as possible and not drag it out with an expensive lawsuit. I understand that the school board already had decided not to change the names of the schools. Hopefully this understanding of the fiscal impact of the lawsuit will help the school board to move forward with the removal of these problematic names.

I encourage the school board to do the right thing for our county.

Becky Odor.

Mechanicsville.

