Transparency needed at trial stage, not now
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A recent editorial requesting “transparency” in the current impeachment inquiry represents a misapplication of logic.
While the desired transparency is presented as a commonsense requirement of so grave a proceeding, this notion is fundamentally flawed. This wish, along with the various cries for “due process” and other vague complaints derived from courtroom drama, has no underpinnings in law. By the authors’ logic, grand jury proceedings should also be transparent, and those being investigated should have the opportunity to question witnesses. Of course, this is not how grand juries work, and it’s not how congressional inquiry works.
If the House of Representatives hands down specific articles of impeachment, they will serve as the equivalent of a grand jury indictment. It is at this point that publicly visible due process would begin. Things would then move to the Senate for a trial, during which the accused will have all the opportunity for questioning and due process that he could wish.
These are dire times, and the panicky squeals of “No fair!” from the folks under investigation (and their allies) are contemptible. They’ll have their chance at trial, just like every other person accused of criminal behavior.
Bo Wilson.
North Chesterfield.
