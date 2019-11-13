COD

Former student recalls riveting history lessons

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We recently lost a great historian, author, gentleman and Virginian. James “Bud” Robertson Jr. passed away Nov. 2 at age 89. I attended one of his lectures at Pamplin Historical Park last spring. The room was full, just like his classroom the first time I heard him 50-plus years ago at Virginia Polytechnic Institute, now known as Virginia Tech.

Unlike most boring history courses, his Civil War history classes, held in the business school auditorium, were packed and no one slept. Latecomers who couldn’t get a seat sat on the steps rather than miss his class. His lectures were loaded with “retainable” information presented with a coy smile and sense of humor. While Robertson wouldn’t remember me, like many of his thousands of students I will always remember him.

David G. Buck.

South Prince George.

