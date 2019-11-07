COD

Remember sacrifices made by veterans

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On Nov. 11, 1918, my father celebrated his 21st birthday as a member of the American Expeditionary Forces serving in France. My father always said that when he became a man (age 21), Kaiser Wilhelm knew he had to quit.

More than 100 years later and 230 years after George Washington took the oath of office as the first president of the United States of America, we still have the privilege of electing our leaders. If you are religious, thank God that because of our military men and women we continue to have the freedoms they fought to save. If you are nonreligious, at least pause to remember and appreciate the sacrifices theses men and women made and still make today. Through turmoil and strife, from within and without, they continue to carry the day for democracy.

David Hartz.

Midlothian.

