Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Maintaining the national security of the United States should be on the mind for every American. One element helping us to meet that goal is that the U.S. leads all other nations in the production of oil and natural gas. Being energy self-sufficient means that we do not have to rely on hostile foreign nations to import the energy we require, and our energy renaissance means that we can export our surplus supplies in support of our allies.

It’s rewarding to know that our energy sector provides millions of jobs across all facets of the industry, and nearly 185,000 of those jobs have been filled by veterans after they leave military service. With increased production in the years ahead, demand for veterans will continue to grow. Not only is America producing all the energy needed for the active-duty and military reserves, but it is providing stable livelihoods for veterans when they step into the next phase of their lives after military service. As a former Marine, I feel this is important.

Politicians in Washington should take heed and throw their support behind America’s energy industry. Strong energy policies that provide for expanded energy development on land and in our oceans as well as a robust infrastructure to transport that energy to everywhere it is needed will enhance our economy and ensure our nation’s security.

Wayne Paul.

Midlothian.

