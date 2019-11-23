For sake of others, give up assault-style guns
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I appreciate correspondent Vic Nicholls’ recent letter, “Gun control advocates must share detailed ideas.” While I share Nicholls’ desire to know exactly how many of the proposed gun laws will reduce mass shootings and gun-related deaths, I fear this data might not exist until we all find the courage to act decisively and implement some of these laws.
As a gun owner and hunter, I believe it is time that we put into practice sacrificing for the greater good. We need to act now.
Recall the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who said, “Religious obligations are met by one’s commitment to an inner law, a law written on the heart. Man-made laws ensure justice, but a higher law produces love.”
Whatever happened to the practice of sacrificing for the greater good?
As an American citizen, I cherish my constitutional freedoms, including the Second Amendment right to bear arms. I own several rifles and handguns, enjoy hunting, and I possess a concealed-carry permit. I have enjoyed shooting assault-style weapons. However, the contention that Second Amendment rights necessarily include ownership of assault-style weapons strikes me as profoundly self-centered.
As a Christian, I am struck by Jesus’ commitment to put the needs of his friends and neighbors ahead of his own. People of faith are called to put others first.
What would it look like if, rather than claiming our constitutional “right” to own high-capacity weapons, we chose to lay them down for the good of our neighbors? Sacrificial, indeed, though immensely loving.
U.S. citizens, outside of military and law enforcement personnel, do not need high-capacity weapons. It is time to stand up as people of faith, put others first, and lay down a portion of our Second Amendment rights for the greater good.
Mac Hart.
Harrisonburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.