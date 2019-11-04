Annual Valor Awards
honor first responders
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In less than two weeks, one of Metropolitan Richmond’ s most significant and time-honored events will occur. The Retail Merchants Association (RMA) will host the 30th annual Valor Awards breakfast on Nov. 13 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center to give recognition to the first responders who gallantly serve Richmond and its surrounding counties.
It’s a unique venue where police officers mingle with fire chiefs, county managers shake hands with emergency medical rescue folks. Patrolmen and police chiefs alike, dressed in their finest with polished brass, greet each other in a moment of calm and unity. It’s the one moment each year our community and public service personnel stand collectively to proudly recognize those for heroic actions.
RMA President Nancy Thomas, staff and many supporters do a superb job each year, and attendance continues to grow.
This is an excellent opportunity for members of the community to honor our invaluable servants. For veterans like me, retired years ago from law enforcement, I find the awards breakfast somewhat a reunion — a mingling of our great leaders and great servants who, with dedication and pride, serve the capital community of Virginia.
Glenwood Burley.
Richmond.
