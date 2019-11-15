Hate crimes target people, not statistics
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On Nov. 9, we observed two paradoxical anniversaries:
On Nov. 9, 1989, 30 years ago, the Berlin Wall fell, a joyous event signaling the end of the Cold War.
On Nov. 9, 1938, 81 years ago, the Nazis destroyed, burned and looted Jewish homes, shops and synagogues throughout Germany, murdered about 100 Jews and imprisoned 36,000 Jews in Dachau in a rampage called Kristallnacht, beginning the most vicious and hateful event in history, the Holocaust. When the war ended, 6 million Jews, including 1.5 million children, had been slaughtered.
Think about it: How many people is 6 million? The Holocaust, as it is conventionally taught and recounted, is a tale of statistics.
When I was a boy, I used to ride my bicycle to Willey’s drugstore on Bellevue Avenue. The store had a magazine stand that a youngster could browse. As the death camps were liberated, slick magazines with black-and-white photographs of the naked, emaciated bodies of Jews being bulldozed into pits were published. I remember my horror when I saw those pictures and realized that these were Jewish people like me and families like my own, who were dragged from their homes, brutally beaten, starved, worked to death, shot or gassed and burned by assembly line methods, just because they were Jews. To me they were not statistics.
Our government ignored their plight and refused to allow them entry to America They were merely immigration statistics. Charlottesville in 2017 and Pittsburgh in 2018 remind us that anti-Semitism is alive and well. It’s an ancient hatred that never goes away.
We are doing the same thing at our southern border right now. Those are people, too, not statistics.
I.N. Sporn.
Richmond.
