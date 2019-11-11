For Richmond Pops Band, free concerts expensive
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When I read Dwight and Nancy Payne’s Letter to the Editor in June, I was touched by their enjoyment of the Richmond Pops Band summer concert at the Altria Theater and their call for support for the band. As president of the Richmond Pops Band and a member of the trumpet section, I know firsthand how much work goes into presenting these concerts. That the Paynes were moved by the program to write to The Times-Dispatch was very gratifying for me, for band director Joe Simpkins and for the whole band.
For those unfamiliar with the Richmond Pops Band, we are an all-volunteer group of musicians from across the Richmond region. Each year, we perform three free concerts at the Altria Theater, the largest concert venue in the city. Our programs include a mix of light classics, Broadway and Tin Pan Alley medleys, patriotic and concert band music and, on occasion, bluegrass. Our concerts are fast-paced and usually include a special guest, such as violinists from one of the premier D.C. military bands. Our events are among the only free public events at the Altria.
Our next performance is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. Free tickets will be available at the door.
These concerts, while free to attend, do carry a price: the cost of renting the Altria Theater, hiring its staff for the evening as well as transporting our equipment. Additional costs include purchasing or commissioning music and providing a small honorarium and travel expenses for our guest artists. Of those expenses, costs for the Altria Theater make up the largest portion by far, and each passing year, those fees increase.
The band pays these costs by raising funds through audience donations and small grants from several families and local businesses.
I ask readers of The Times-Dispatch to support our unique contribution to the Richmond cultural landscape by attending a concert and by donating if you are able.
Jeffery S. Hanzel.
President, Richmond Pops Band.
