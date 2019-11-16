Football fan decries ‘barbaric’ player assault
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I do not know how many people watched the Thursday night football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. There were eight seconds in the game when a fight broke out among several players. One of the players on the Cleveland team ripped off the helmet of the Pittsburgh quarterback and began hitting him on the head with it. I don’t know about other fans, but this type of behavior is unacceptable to me, and the players involved should be suspended and not be able to play in the National Football League. The commentator said this is “barbaric” and should not be allowed. What is wrong with people in the world in which we live? There are so many shootings and meanness I just do not understand. I believe you are a product of your own environment but that you also can be human.
John Donald Watkins.
Midlothian.
