Changing schools’ names could unite community

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

While some might argue that changing the names and mascots of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School in Hanover County might cost too much or that respect for the Confederacy is about heritage and not about hate, my rationale for making the change is both simple and nobler:

Our public spaces should have themes and ideals that unify us, not divide us.

Continuing to honor those who fought on the Confederate side in the most divisive era of our nation’s history to the distress of those who are a valued part of our community today is unconscionable and clearly we should not be doing it.

For the sake of our entire community, the Hanover School Board should change the names of our schools to ones that make all of us feel welcome, valued and united.

John Suddarth.

Mechanicsville.

