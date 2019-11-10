Never too young to say ‘thank you’
Nov. 11, 1996
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I thank veterans for serving in wars to protect us. I think they are heroes and very brave. They helped keep this country safe and a free place for my friends and me to grow up in.
They are very special.
Emma Browning, Age 7.
Midlothian.
