Never too young to say ‘thank you’

Nov. 11, 1996

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I thank veterans for serving in wars to protect us. I think they are heroes and very brave. They helped keep this country safe and a free place for my friends and me to grow up in.

They are very special.

Emma Browning, Age 7.

Midlothian.

