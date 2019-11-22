Prompt corrective action by firm pleases reader
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A few weeks ago, I visited a Richmond-area Car Pool to have my car washed. While there, I went into the women’s restroom and, much to my surprise, I saw a very low commode, no bars/railings, and a partition that wouldn’t allow wheelchair accessibility. In this age of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance in public places, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.
Upon returning home, I called and asked to speak with the manager. I was connected to his answering machine, and I left a message alerting him to the lack of compliance with ADA rules. The manager called me back and was most apologetic. He assured me he would take care of it immediately and thanked me profusely for bringing it to his attention. Three days later, he called to tell me that both restrooms had been fixed and were now up to code. Again he thanked me for my feedback and said it was tremendously helpful.
It is most refreshing to find a business that listens and acts promptly. I commend them and ask that others please follow in their footsteps.
Jane Neer.
Richmond.
