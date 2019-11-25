COD

Reader thankful for the intangible things in life

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We hear that the optimist says the glass is half full and the pessimist says it is half empty. I believe that my own cup is always full, because it contains things that you can’t see and that mostly are taken for granted, like the air that actually fills both of those proverbial glasses to the top. And like the air, these things are just as important as the ones we can easily see. This is why I am thankful every day.

Kevin R. Dmytriw.

Richmond.

