Reader thankful for the intangible things in life
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We hear that the optimist says the glass is half full and the pessimist says it is half empty. I believe that my own cup is always full, because it contains things that you can’t see and that mostly are taken for granted, like the air that actually fills both of those proverbial glasses to the top. And like the air, these things are just as important as the ones we can easily see. This is why I am thankful every day.
Kevin R. Dmytriw.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.