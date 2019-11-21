Revenue should not override compassion
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In Virginia we have access to two top public health systems through Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Virginia. Cutting-edge health care is not cheap. Recent news stories have exposed the human cost.
In September, The Washington Post reported that for the six years ending June 2018, the University of Virginia “health system and its doctors sued former patients more than 36,000 times for over $106 million, seizing wages and bank accounts, putting liens on property and homes and forcing families into bankruptcy.” While it is not an uncommon practice for hospitals to use legal means to pursue payment for medical bills, few are as far reaching or aggressive as UVA.
On Sunday, The Times-Dispatch reported the heart-wrenching story of Ora and William Lomax. After 12 hospital admissions in six months, VCU deemed Ora Lomax unable to adequately direct her husband’s care at home, petitioning the court “to have [William] declared incapacitated and have a guardian appointed to make decisions for him.” The lengthy story exposed a process that stripped Ora Lomax of any rights to participate in William Lomax’s medical and housing decisions. VCU has used this measure hundreds times against low-income patients, freeing beds and saving thousands of dollars. Against his wishes, William Lomax was moved to a “poorly rated nursing home.” He died several weeks later, believing his wife had forsaken him.
Injury and illness happen. The price for wellness can be expensive. Hospitals cannot survive without revenue. These stories, however, are troubling. Smaller health systems without the financial resources of VCU and UVA are reported to be far more compassionate in the resolution of unpaid bills and indigent care. While there is possibly more to both of these accounts than was reported, even if only partially true, they are still troubling.
Lynette Loftus, RN.
Chester.
