Act of kindness helps balance out bad news

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On my way to work recently, I stopped to get coffee and a couple of doughnuts. A man who saw me struggling to get out of my car (I have leg problems) asked me what I wanted and said, “Stay put.” He then promptly went into the shop and came back with my coffee and doughnuts. The ratio between this radiant event and those of our daily ration of misery, murder and mayhem provided by the news media is out of kilter. I’m not looking for Utopia, just a healthier balance between divinity and disaster.

Scott Duprey.

Hague.

