When issues divide us, there are no winners
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In reference to the Civil War, people say, “The war is still a current event around here.” Jest or not, it has a bit of truth. There also is hope, whenever we lightly joke about the painful. However, the depth of pain, sorrow and fear felt by people mired in this issue is no joke. After 154 years, the Confederate Stars and Bars still is a battle flag and discussions about Confederate statues turn into court fights, where someone wins and someone loses.
While the Civil War triggers emotional reactions here, there are similar trigger issues in every part of the United States, as well as national trigger issues like gun and abortion rights. And we are breeding new ones every day, like immigration and citizenship.
These are issues we need to think about together; we’ve done enough fighting each other over them. Every issue is fundamentally complex because we have our feelings, hopes, dreams and even identities invested in them.
The only reason to risk bringing this all back up is to talk about leadership — the leadership needed to guide us to solutions everyone can live with. Unfortunately, our elected leaders follow us by capitalizing on what separates us. It is like a mad game of “the blind leading the deaf.”
Today’s “might makes right” politics makes losers so others feel like winners. The identification of winners and losers is not a constitutional concept. The identification of individual rights and how they work in groups is. Leading from behind is a non-constitutional concept that doesn’t work.
Stephen Mandas.
Ashland.
