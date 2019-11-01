Mastering math basics improves opportunities
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding the recent Letter to the Editor from Martha-Lynn Corner about teaching reading fundamentals to preschool children: I have found that — as a certified physics, chemistry and mathematics teacher — there appears to be a nationwide need also to improve elementary school mathematics, especially in urban areas.
Many inner-city students are entering high school unable to do fractions, decimals, long and short division, and do not have basic knowledge of number facts. Because of this lack of elementary mathematics knowledge, these otherwise bright and capable children have unnecessary difficulty being successful in algebra and advanced high school mathematics. Also, this elementary mathematics deficit might have caused lower scores on IQ, ACT, SAT and employment tests. Without a solid mathematics background, passing high school physics, chemistry, advanced algebra and college algebra will be difficult for these intelligent students.
Higher education STEM and medical career programs assume a strong mathematics background. Every morning I get coffee at coffee shops and fast food establishments and sadly find many college graduates in psychology, business, criminal justice, etc., working for about $10 an hour, hardly a living wage. STEM and medical-type degrees often generate lifetime well-paying employment. To create well-paying job opportunities for all, we must have a nationwide effort to improve mathematics education as we have done to improve reading nationwide in the past.
Stewart Brekke.
Downers Grove, Ill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.