Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Congratulations to all, both to those I voted for and those I did not.

I have one simple request of all of you: When you take your oath of office, please note that it does not include any reference to a political party — none. That being said, you will be representing all the people in your district, not just those who are of your political party. So I ask of you, do not take a hard party line, but acknowledge that you now represent all Virginians, not a national political party agenda.

Susan Blum.

Heathsville.

