Newly elected represent all people in district
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Congratulations to all, both to those I voted for and those I did not.
I have one simple request of all of you: When you take your oath of office, please note that it does not include any reference to a political party — none. That being said, you will be representing all the people in your district, not just those who are of your political party. So I ask of you, do not take a hard party line, but acknowledge that you now represent all Virginians, not a national political party agenda.
Susan Blum.
Heathsville.
Susan Blum Yes, I agree, however, in Democrat districts Republicans will likely become "second class citizens".
Susan Blum,
Projecting the Republicans behavior I see..
