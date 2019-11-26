COD

Thanksgiving a time of kindness toward others

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I have been around for quite a few Thanksgivings. I enjoyed some more than others because of different circumstances, but I always had many things for which to be thankful. I always feel an unusual excitement as Thanksgivings approaches because people seem to go the extra mile to be nice to each other. I will continue to enjoy the ones I have left being thankful for God, family, friends, helping people and the United States.

Floyd Harvey.

Chesterfield.

