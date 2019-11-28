Truth, like fish, can slip from grasp

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The truth is not necessarily one immutable thing. Rather, truth sometimes can be like fishing. Truth can change from day to day, season to season. Arriving at truth, like finding feeding fish, takes effort and work. Beware of actors who use this variability in truth to obscure what is real — which is where the fish are. Only upon arriving at the truth — a fish on the line — do you realize all the thought, planning and searching make the effort worthwhile. Rarely is the effort wasted, even when you come home with no fish.

Alex Ulasiewicz.

Henrico.

