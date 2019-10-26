All can help children
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was heartened to read of Charles City County’s intensive efforts to focus on literacy in K-3. I was a bit dismayed, however, by the inset box that described reading development as beginning in kindergarten. Eighty percent of a child’s brain is developed by age 3, and the groundwork for reading success is heavily influenced by multiple factors, including positive, caring adult interactions and simply being spoken to. In fact, an excellent news story in The Virginian-Pilot, “Chat with your children,” pointed toward this fact, though it stopped short of connecting a child’s language development with later reading success.
There are a few simple steps we can all take to help young children in our community thrive, including in their early literacy development. They are the RVA Basics: Maximize love, manage stress; talk, sing, and point; count, group, and compare; explore through movement and play; and read and discuss stories (see https://rva.thebasics.org for more information). As a librarian with Chesterfield County Public Library, I use the RVA Basics to ensure the story times I offer are rich with opportunities for children to grow and learn. However, the RVA Basics work best when everyone in a child’s life takes part. The more we lean into our communal responsibility to enrich the children with whom we come into contact — even for a few moments — the more we can improve reading success, and success in all parts of a child’s development.
Martha-Lynn Corner.
North Chesterfield.
Nice to see as COD that is not loaded with negativity, hatred for our country and disrespect for other citizens.
Parents, please do your share. Then, when we get them in the classroom, we can do ours much better.
