Baliles, Heilman gave much to Virginia
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Recent days have brought sad news to Virginia. First came the news that former Gov. Gerald Baliles has entered into palliative care, and then the news that former University of Richmond president E. Bruce Heilman had passed away at age 93. Both gentlemen gave far more to the citizens of this state than they received but that’s the way each would have preferred. Neither man felt the need to feed his own ego. That, as much as anything else, enabled them to serve others and to accomplish so much.
Among his many accomplishments, Gov. Baliles established the Virginia Department of World Trade (VDWT) to broaden markets for Virginia’s businesses and industries. I was fortunate enough to be a member of the staff assembled under former Virginia Lt. Gov. Dick Davis. With the support and involvement of Gov. Baliles, the staff immediately began expanding opportunities in foreign markets for Virginia’s goods, products and services. I remember Gov. Baliles’ direct involvement on essential projects, including trade missions abroad; hosting trade delegations from South and Central America, Asia and Europe; establishing Virginia’s first overseas trade offices in Belgium and Japan; and the development of international trade training programs designed to assist the private sector in the marketing, financing and shipping of products to foreign markets.
Dr. Heilman was crucial to the advancement of UR to world-class status and, like Gov. Baliles, was forward-thinking and always on the move (figuratively and literally). I do not think that UR would have the national prestige it now enjoys nor the beautiful facilities that adorn its campus without his presidency and chancellorship. His unselfish dedication to veterans (like himself) marked his later years. His motorcycle journeys at an advanced age across the United States, including Hawaii and Alaska, were inspirational. No moss grew under his tires.
I hope UR will consider memorializing Dr. Heilman by placing his Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic motorcycle on permanent, prominent display with accompanying legends explaining his lifelong achievements.
James L. Antonick.
Gloucester.
Gov. Baliles was serving when I moved here in 1988. I always thought he resembled D¡ck Strauss (Ford dealer).
That seems like just yesterday.
