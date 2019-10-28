COD

Crowd’s rude behavior upsets baseball fan

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

For most of my life, baseball has been a safe place for me and, I suspect, for many other Americans. A baseball game is a place where we can go and leave our worries at the gate, and with hot dog and peanuts in hand, root for our team whilst losing ourselves in the lazy moment. Baseball is an escape. Some people escape to bars, some to the gym — I choose the ballpark. While watching my beloved Washington Nationals Sunday night, I was deeply saddened when I heard the chants from the crowd toward President Donald Trump. Sunday night even the ballpark could not escape the vitriol and hate that has infected so much of our country. It was ugly and undignified and unnecessary, and has no place in such a sacred institution. I will never give up on baseball. I love it too much. But Sunday night I wanted to give up on people.

Justin Murrill.

Chester.

