Editor, Times-Dispatch:
For most of my life, baseball has been a safe place for me and, I suspect, for many other Americans. A baseball game is a place where we can go and leave our worries at the gate, and with hot dog and peanuts in hand, root for our team whilst losing ourselves in the lazy moment. Baseball is an escape. Some people escape to bars, some to the gym — I choose the ballpark. While watching my beloved Washington Nationals Sunday night, I was deeply saddened when I heard the chants from the crowd toward President Donald Trump. Sunday night even the ballpark could not escape the vitriol and hate that has infected so much of our country. It was ugly and undignified and unnecessary, and has no place in such a sacred institution. I will never give up on baseball. I love it too much. But Sunday night I wanted to give up on people.
Justin Murrill.
Chester.
Justin Murrill ….. you are witnessing the New America, where “nothing is an escape from anything” for those that lose an election and cannot deal with it.
If I knew that the Nationals would act like the National Basketball Champions UVA, and disgrace their school by refusing to meet with the President of the United States if they should win the Series, I would be pulling for Houston tomorrow, and the day after.
Most likely the crowd that was involved with the stupid chant, will accuse Houston of racism, or some phobia if the Nationals lose. Period.
I agree. He should've been ignored completely instead.
Those ugly chants are known as freedom of speech which is guaranteed by another sacred institution called First Amendment of the United States Constitution. You can't escape being in the land of the free by going to a baseball game.
What do you expect from the DC elites that paid $1000's for a seat, no surprise. Next thing you know they will be interrupting a 10 yr old dance recital. No class David.
