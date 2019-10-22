Emergency shelters strive to reduce homelessness
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There is a common misconception that greater Richmond lacks permanent-site, year-round emergency shelters for our neighbors experiencing homelessness. In our community, we have 177 year-round emergency shelter beds (not including shelters targeted to veterans or to households fleeing sexual and domestic violence or human trafficking.) In 2018, these shelters served 3,196 individuals. Our community’s year-round emergency shelters are run by nonprofit organizations committed to helping people with no safe place to live to access housing and supportive services. All of our agencies raise private funds to make this work possible and some receive a portion of funding from public sources.
At each of these shelters, people experiencing homelessness are offered a place to stay, food and access to professional, housing-focused case management. Through these programs, families and individuals in crisis connect to resources and services to form a plan to access safe, permanent housing. These emergency shelters are connected to a regional coordinated system of homeless services called the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care (GRCoC). The GRCoC is a regional collaborative network that promotes and drives the community policies and goals to end homelessness in our region.
We know that we do not have enough shelter beds or housing options to meet the need of everyone sleeping on the streets tonight. As it gets cold, we become more aware of the people in our community with no place to live. While we need more resources to meet the demand for year-round shelter, there are emergency shelters in our community offering critical, life-saving services to people experiencing homelessness 365 nights a year.
Karen Stanley, CARITAS.
Beth Merchant, Daily Planet Health Services.Lorae Ponder, HomeAgain.
Beth Vann-Turnbull, Housing Families First.
Major Donald Dohmann, The Salvation Army.
