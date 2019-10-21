Former colleague shares
fond memory of Heilman
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was saddened to learn of the recent passing of former University of Richmond President E. Bruce Heilman, who I had the privilege of briefly calling “boss” during the mid-1970s. Dr. Heilman’s reputation for successfully encouraging and directing the philanthropy of captains of business and industry is well known. His efforts to leverage the generosity of the Claiborne Robins family helped to secure the university’s future. However, what impressed me most about him was his ability to navigate comfortably in C-suites and ivory towers with transparency, humility and unwavering integrity. He was a man clearly tethered by sound, uncompromising values.
A favorite memory of my association with Dr. Heilman seems to capture the measure of the man. Upon retrieving him one evening at the Charlotte Douglas Airport, I proudly announced that I had finagled a highly prized reservation at one of Charlotte’s most popular fine dining restaurants. “Sounds impressive,” Dr. Heilman replied, “but I had in mind some fried chicken. Is there a Ho-Jo’s close by? I’ve never had a bad plate of fried chicken at a Howard Johnson’s.” In dinner conversation that night, I asked Dr. Heilman if he was a member of a fraternity. “Indeed so, “ he said. “United States Marine Corps. We held our initiation at Okinawa.”
I suspect it would please Dr. Heilman that I will never be able to crow about the time I dined on foie gras with a university president. He would undoubtedly prefer the story of the time I ate fried chicken with a Marine.
Mark Ailsworth.
Richmond.
