Frustrated drivers make for dangerous roads
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Richmond is indeed plagued by terrible drivers, and one easily observable cause lands at the door of our traffic engineers.
The traffic lights in the city and the suburban counties are excessively long. First you have to wait and wait while the line you’re in grows longer and longer, and then, you may not even get through before it’s red yet again.
If you’re at the front of the queue, you know to wait until the yahoo on the cross street who can’t bear to miss another round flies through the red light just when you might have been in the middle of the intersection.
We lived in Houston for a couple of years, where the streets were wider, the traffic heavier and the vehicles much more likely to be really big and really heavy. The length of the traffic lights was much shorter, the back-ups much shorter and the waits much more tolerable. Cameras in the intersections recorded the license plates of transgressors. I never once saw anyone run a light. Now, I can’t even go to the grocery store without seeing a vision of my car, a broken bottle of good wine, a bag of carrots and me splashed all over the pavement.
Nagging drivers won’t help. Reducing the frustration levels can.
Ann Norvell Gray.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The timing of the lights can be bad sometimes. In plenty of places with a posted speed limit of 45 mph, it seems as though you have to drive 55 [or faster] in order to make it through them while green. Other intersections make you wait 3 or 4 minutes to make a left turn when nobody is coming the other way. These solid red arrows, in some places, ought to be replaced with a blinking yellow arrow so you need not wait through an entire light cycle.....especially late at night.
On multi-lane roads, the "slower traffic keep right" laws should be enforced. Not only would it prevent congestion & road rage, but traffic would flow better and there would be fewer crashes. Enforce usage of directional signals too -- the lack of which makes driving less safe. The rest of us are not clairvoyant!
Oh well, we can dream. 😁
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.