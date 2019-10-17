COD icon

Frustrated drivers make for dangerous roads

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Richmond is indeed plagued by terrible drivers, and one easily observable cause lands at the door of our traffic engineers.

The traffic lights in the city and the suburban counties are excessively long. First you have to wait and wait while the line you’re in grows longer and longer, and then, you may not even get through before it’s red yet again.

If you’re at the front of the queue, you know to wait until the yahoo on the cross street who can’t bear to miss another round flies through the red light just when you might have been in the middle of the intersection.

We lived in Houston for a couple of years, where the streets were wider, the traffic heavier and the vehicles much more likely to be really big and really heavy. The length of the traffic lights was much shorter, the back-ups much shorter and the waits much more tolerable. Cameras in the intersections recorded the license plates of transgressors. I never once saw anyone run a light. Now, I can’t even go to the grocery store without seeing a vision of my car, a broken bottle of good wine, a bag of carrots and me splashed all over the pavement.

Nagging drivers won’t help. Reducing the frustration levels can.

Ann Norvell Gray.

Richmond.

