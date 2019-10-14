cod icon

Impeachment inquiries

are not a coup at all

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Times-Dispatch recently published as Correspondent of the Day, the letter “Washington no longer serves the people,” from Andrew Maggard saying that a “coup” is being perpetrated against the president. The letter writer then irresponsibly goes on to compare our current situation to the American Civil War.

President Donald Trump’s public statements and official summary of his conversation with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky appear to establish violations of the law and his oath of office. Even worse, the administration has obstructed Congress’ valid investigation by refusing to provide documents or witness testimony, which could create a situation where no president, current or future, can be held accountable while in office. Americans are so concerned by these events that polls show nearly 60% support an impeachment inquiry. But the impeachment decision will not be made by opinion polls. This somber determination falls to the House of Representatives.

James Madison and George Mason argued vigorously for the inclusion of impeachment provisions in the Constitution for just such a moment. Irrespective of our individual opinions, we should respect the constitutional validity of the impeachment process. The president’s actions are so unnerving that the House has a duty to decide if they rise to the level of impeachable offenses. This is not a coup nor the result of machinations by “deep state” operatives. It is not the overturning of an election. Rather, it is a process purposely written into our founding document, just as constitutionally valid and important as any election.

Adam Matteo.

Henrico.

