Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Times-Dispatch recently published as Correspondent of the Day, the letter “Washington no longer serves the people,” from Andrew Maggard saying that a “coup” is being perpetrated against the president. The letter writer then irresponsibly goes on to compare our current situation to the American Civil War.
President Donald Trump’s public statements and official summary of his conversation with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky appear to establish violations of the law and his oath of office. Even worse, the administration has obstructed Congress’ valid investigation by refusing to provide documents or witness testimony, which could create a situation where no president, current or future, can be held accountable while in office. Americans are so concerned by these events that polls show nearly 60% support an impeachment inquiry. But the impeachment decision will not be made by opinion polls. This somber determination falls to the House of Representatives.
James Madison and George Mason argued vigorously for the inclusion of impeachment provisions in the Constitution for just such a moment. Irrespective of our individual opinions, we should respect the constitutional validity of the impeachment process. The president’s actions are so unnerving that the House has a duty to decide if they rise to the level of impeachable offenses. This is not a coup nor the result of machinations by “deep state” operatives. It is not the overturning of an election. Rather, it is a process purposely written into our founding document, just as constitutionally valid and important as any election.
Adam Matteo.
Henrico.
Bottom line here is that Trump is a criminal... He has been one since Day One of his presidency... He doesn't give a rip about the law... He does whatever he wants regardless of whether or not it is lawful... He violates Article 1 Section 8 every day that he wakes up to send out racist tweets... The End... ~~~ Bob
Trump by his own words and deeds is guilty of extortion, felony campaign finance violation, abuse of office and betraying the American people....Each day as more and more people testify the case against him fleshes out.....He's going to be impeached.
BINGO, Adam... Actually, Trump has been thumbing his nose at the United States Constitution since the day he became president... His lawyers told him that he had to divest of his business interests by putting them in a blind trust... He told his lawyers to "Go F yourselves... The Constitution does not apply to me"... So, if anyone has any interest in the concept of a "nation of laws" then they cannot support a man who has no regard for either obeying the laws or having his people obey them... Oh, and his first lawless acts are no worse or better than his current ones... He is a criminal... PERIOD... He needs to go to jail just as soon as the next president is sworn in in January, 2021... The End... ~~~ Bob
