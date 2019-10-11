Legal reforms needed for disabled children
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
For young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities such as autism and Down syndrome, the legislation around offenses such as viewing online child pornography is harsh and uncompromising. Legislative reform is urgently required that will allow mitigation in such cases, as well as more leniency for first-time offenders.
Under the strict rule of the laws as currently applied, individuals may be found guilty, even if they may not fully comprehend or understand what they have done wrong. For example, an individual may have viewed child pornography online, without understanding the nature of his or her offense or the consequences.
To have a successful sexual interaction, a person needs to understand the subtle complexity around intimate relationships. There is research aimed at developing a better understanding of the sexual needs of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The results show that they are as interested in sex as anyone else, but they are vulnerable and may be tempted into many inappropriate situations and behaviors that they do not understand. They may then be arrested for illegal activities.
Intellectual and developmental disabilities are identified and treated in the school system using special education programs. However, these programs do not normally include education in sexually unacceptable behavior. Areas of importance are internet surfing — which can lead to finding prohibitive sites, and texting — which enables sexual predators to manipulate vulnerable young people. These children are at risk because they want to please in order to feel accepted.
I appeal to parents of mentally disabled children who have experienced such legal action to come forward and tell their stories.
Gordon Silver.
Ashland.
