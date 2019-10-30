Human and social costs of
evictions far too high
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
No one should lose his or her home owing less rent than the price of a pair of low-cost running shoes. Yet that might be the fate of 28 residents of Creighton Court as reported by The Times-Dispatch on Oct. 24. Two days earlier, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) had 52 eviction lawsuits in court against Creighton Court tenants. The court website shows that of these 52 cases, 21 were dismissed, three were postponed and 28 were judgments of possession and rent against tenants.
Of the 28 rent judgments, 12 were for less than $100, 16 were for less than $200 and 23 were for less than $300. The average rent judgment was $190.65. The median rent judgment (half above and half below) was $122.50. RRHA spent $1,456 in court costs to get judgments of $5,338 in rent and $142 in late fees. Should RRHA have the sheriff evict these 28 tenants, the human and social costs will vastly exceed the small rent judgments obtained.
RRHA has better ways to collect rent owed. Richmond’s Eviction Diversion Program could have prevented these judgments of possession. So would working with tenants on payment plans, a better accounting system and informing tenants of hardship exemptions. The new leadership at RRHA has a crucial decision to make: Will it continue to be a leader in evictions, or become a leader in eviction reduction? The choice should be obvious.
Martin Wegbreit.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.