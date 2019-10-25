Organ donation
a gift of life to others
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
My brother-in-law, Richard Thackston, died in January, following a 30-day extension of his life at Duke Hospital in Durham, N.C. His heart just gave out. Richard told the doctors he wanted to donate his body parts to help others. Because of his donor status, we recently were invited to a donor family tribute. We were reluctant at first to attend but glad we did. We met members of nearly 200 other families.
The banquet room looked like a cross section of America: old and young, male, female, babies, those needing assistance walking, all races, many ethnic groups. When we left three hours later, all those classifications were gone.
The way people died was offered without apologies or seeking sympathy. People died in car accidents, drowning, a teenager who hanged himself and his mom who found his body in his room, and the 3-month-old baby who died of a rare disease; the stories became all the same. We all shared our stories, our love of our lost ones. People celebrated with tears of sorrow, with joy of how our lost loves had brought life to others, brought sight to others, brought families together.
Please, donate when the time comes. Please. Give life to others.
Oliver Hedgepeth.
North Chesterfield.
