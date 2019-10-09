Preservation Society

supports Wiley statue

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Recently, a group calling itself the Monument Avenue Preservation Group has received some attention — including a mention in a recent column by the RTD’s Michael Paul Williams — for its Facebook post condemning Kehinde Wiley’s bronze sculpture, “Rumors of War.” I would note that the Monument Avenue Preservation Group most assuredly does not speak for the Monument Avenue Preservation Society. The Society is a 50-year-old organization whose board of directors enthusiastically supports the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ decision to install “Rumors of War” on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in front of the museum. In fact, the Society endorses new monuments in Richmond that add context to the history and culture of the city.

Bill Gallasch,

President, Monument Avenue Preservation Society.Richmond.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription