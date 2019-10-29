Safe passageways needed for wildlife
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Recently I read with interest implementation of tunnels and ramps over busy and deadly highways to connect wildlife in mostly Western states with corridors to extend their range. This is desperately needed in Virginia as well. The Interstate 64 east/west section from Charlottesville to Richmond is regularly littered with carcasses of poor, unfortunate animals that dared to try to cross. On my commute, I regularly see the remains of deer, owls, hawks, possums, raccoons, squirrels, skunks, songbirds, turtles and — less often — bears, foxes and coyotes. I’m sure I’ve missed a few species as some are mangled beyond recognition or are simply bloody smears of tufts of fur. It breaks my heart. Surely, there are places along the interstate where water drainage tunnels already in place in ravines could be modified for animals. They could be paid for by ticketing the roaring endless streams of vehicles, the majority of which excessively exceed the speed limit, drive recklessly in a “road rage” type of manner, and/or ride the left lane like they own it.
Shirley Lavin.
Kents Store.
