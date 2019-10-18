Single payer health care will be cost-centered
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
“Medicare for All”? Everyone should understand what’s going on with Medicare currently before jumping on that bandwagon. Since 2015, as a result of the Affordable Care Act, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) began offering (and then mandating) “bundled payment” programs. These programs replace Medicare’s “fee for service” model that had been in place.
The programs are intended to reduce health care costs — not improve outcomes. Fee for service is where each provider, a hospital, doctor, lab, etc., bills Medicare separately for its services. Bundled payments set a standard “bundle” of money for most diagnoses that the hospital or physicians group controls. That money has to pay for everything from the initial clinical appointment through one’s discharge home. Now the hospital and/or hospital group controls who gets what care.
Seems great that a physician makes those decisions instead of the government. But not so in practice. If you go to any Richmond area hospital for care and you have straight Medicare, your diagnosis is probably governed by a bundled payment. If you need any post-acute care such as home health, skilled nursing care or inpatient rehabilitation, the cost comes out of the doctor’s or hospital’s pocket.
Shortly after bundled payments were mandated for patients wanting an “elective” hip or knee replacement, CMS told orthopedists and hospitals to only accept patients who could go home the day after surgery. If a patient is deemed to need any sort of rehabilitation after the surgery, they’re told to just manage the pain. If you were declined for a knee or hip replacement in the past three years, chances are you needed a short rehab stay and the doctor/hospital would have lost money on you.
Area hospitals are trying to send patients home as soon possible after a hospital stay and aren’t offering rehab unless they absolutely have to — all to save money on the backs of seniors. This is cost-centered patient care.
Think again on “Medicare for All.”
Dennis Flannery.
Richmond.
Editor’s note: Dennis Flannery works in the rehabilitation services sector.
