Small business owners can’t afford health care
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I applaud Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent op-ed column, “Providing the best health care for Virginians,” on the need for affordable health care. As a small business owner, I, and my community, are greatly impacted by health care costs.
Health care absolutely needs to be more affordable for small business owners in the private marketplace. Since starting my business, I’ve been trying to navigate health care options with little success. The prices are way too high and they don’t even include dental coverage. Small business owners need medical, dental and vision just like everyone else in order to go to work every day and be successful.
That is why I’m glad to see the governor and others pushing back on attempts to undo the Affordable Care Act and why it’s important for the state to support those in the small business community who are struggling with costs. Medicaid expansion was a great first step, and I hope the state continues to examine options like creating a state-based marketplace and a reinsurance program to help lower health care premiums for people like me.
In order for small business owners to reach their full potential and contribute to our communities, we need to first be able to take care of our basic needs like health care.
Tierra Henderson.
Richmond.
Good letter, Tierra. Quite good you are with the diagnosis, but what about a proposed cure? Free markets? Complete federal takeover? A basic level of "coverage" by the employer + supplemental insurance from the private sector as an option?
Tough questions that will eventually have to be answered.
Tierra, free stuff, should have thought of that prior to opening your business. It's your responsibility to take care of your workers, not he Govt
