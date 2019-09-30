Strive to maintain
civility, respect
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Increasing acts of incivility reported in today’s media can sometimes lead us to believe that we are a declining civilization. I believe it is wise to occasionally look at our attributes and things that we do to deem ourselves a civil society.
We human beings have a greater range of adaptability than other creatures on earth. Witness the structures we build and where we choose geographically to live.
We acknowledge that life, and eternal life, are gifts from God. Mentors in worldwide churches, cathedrals, mosques and temples help set the moral tone for our innate desire to treat others as we wish to be treated.
We define virtue in word and deed, and codify laws and sanctions for vice. We prepare militarily for defense of our citizens.
We value our uniqueness as individuals. Somewhere along life’s way we are taught to respect the opinions of fellow human beings. We learn to temper personal strong-willed opinions with compromise. Success, failure and serendipity serve as our teachers.
We are curious. We dream, question, reason, innovate and inspire. We honor those who use these tools to make life better for others. We share knowledge and wealth.
History has recorded the decline and fall of many advanced civilizations. We study the reasons for such failures and seek to avoid repeating them.
We aspire to love and respect every human being on earth, take good care of God’s creation and strive to earn the highest degree possible of being a civilized society.
Al Schalow.
Midlothian.
