Despite changing times,
the past is still with us
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Childhood summers on my grandparents’ farm in Nelson County yielded understanding of the lives of rural Virginians. People of the land are devoted to the soil for it provides sustenance and continuity. My grandmother’s garden provided vegetables picked and eaten the same day. The chickens supplied the eggs. Food, I learned, did not grow in grocery stores. A visitor to the farm was Dr. Robert Rosser, who earned his medical degree from the University of Virginia, but never practiced medicine or left for the “big city.” He chose life on the land.
I found special meaning in William Faulkner’s insight, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.” Homes displayed Confederate flags and pictures of the “Lost Cause.”
My grandfather carried the undying belief that Abraham Lincoln had ruined his family. My relative, Aylett Coleman, was 20 when he left college to fight and die in the war. I wonder what Aylett would make of today’s endless arguments over statues, school names and the past.
Southerners feel death’s sting and attendance at funerals is a natural duty. Hurricane Camille devastated Nelson County only days before my grandfather’s passing. That did not prevent seemingly the whole valley from coming to the service. Many people stood in the warm September sun and looked through church windows.
On the outside was an elderly black man with eyes locked in respectful sadness. Across the road from the churchyard were a few isolated graves for people of dark skin. Segregation had not died with death.
Time delivers change. Today’s Nelson County is dotted with golf courses, restaurants and wineries. The farm passed from family hands years ago. Sometimes the road takes me back that way and pass the farm. I don’t turn in, but I never fail to turn my head. The past is never dead. It’s not even past.
Jack Strafford.
Richmond.
No, the past is never dead, but the Southern mythology about the Civil War really needs to be abandoned.
