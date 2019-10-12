Mighty rivers can calm the soul

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Your recent editorial “The mighty James” brought back memories of another great river, the Danube. I was raised along its shores and when young, often danced at balls to the strains of the “Blue Danube” waltz.

I am now a nearly 70-year-long resident of Richmond and have always lived near the mighty James. My children frequently tried their luck on its banks with rod and reel.

Among today’s news of struggles and strife, a view of the river brings calm to the soul. And, Richmond’s mighty waterway helps support life on the shores of our beautiful town.

Frances Nunnally.

Richmond.

