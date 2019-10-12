Mighty rivers can calm the soul
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Your recent editorial “The mighty James” brought back memories of another great river, the Danube. I was raised along its shores and when young, often danced at balls to the strains of the “Blue Danube” waltz.
I am now a nearly 70-year-long resident of Richmond and have always lived near the mighty James. My children frequently tried their luck on its banks with rod and reel.
Among today’s news of struggles and strife, a view of the river brings calm to the soul. And, Richmond’s mighty waterway helps support life on the shores of our beautiful town.
Frances Nunnally.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.