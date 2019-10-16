Sundial isn’t the first tribute to have typo
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The reported misspelling of “Loudoun” on the sundial at the Women’s Monument recently placed at the Capitol is in good company. It is not uncommon to have a mistake in some of our most important symbols and memorials.
A prime example is found on the Liberty Bell. The bell was originally cast for the Pennsylvania State House, but became our Liberty Bell, as the state’s name was spelled with only two “n’s.” In Louisville, Ky., there is a statue of Thomas Jefferson standing on the Liberty Bell holding the Declaration of Independence. The sculptor of that statue, Moses Ezekiel, took upon himself to spell “Pennsylvania” correctly. He also made five other deviations for good measure.
Never to be outdone when it comes to errors, Washington, D.C., has more than its share. Examples are found on prominent and lesser tributes as well. At the Jefferson Memorial, a quotation from the Declaration of Independence was carefully and deliberately placed inaccurately on the walls for reasons of space. Two words were misspelled and five were omitted from the quotation. The punctuation also has been slightly altered.
On the north wall of the Lincoln Memorial is a phrase from his second inaugural address that has an extra stroke to the F in the word “future” transforming it into an E.
In the East Room of the White House, the Gilbert Stuart painting of George Washington includes two books leaning against the leg of a table. One, “The Constitution and Laws of the United States,” has an error in the spelling of States; it appears as Sates.
And on the John Ericsson monument in West Potomac Park, the inscription includes: “By his invention of the screw propeller.” Ericsson can be correctly credited with the perfection rather than the invention of it.
Robert C. Layton.
Glen Allen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.