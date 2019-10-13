Washington no longer serves the people

On the northeast portico of the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, there is an engraving of historical content that speaks to the current state of affairs within the Washington establishment. “Indeed I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just, that his justice cannot sleep forever.” As John Adams noted, “Facts are stubborn things.” What is rapidly becoming recognized as fact is that a large part of the intelligence services and the Justice Department have actively perpetrated a coup in an effort to usurp the authority of a duly elected president.

As in America during the 1860s, there are two opposing forces afoot today that are exceeding the ability of give-and-take politics to resolve the ongoing conflict. Unfortunately, it is beginning to appear that there are far too few men of good will remaining within the Washington establishment to achieve a political solution. The respect for and the memory of the moral and political maxims bequeathed to this republic by the Founding Fathers may have been misplaced, if not altogether forgotten by many within the Washington establishment. Sadly, with the passage of time, the oath of office taken by all who serve the people has become perfunctory and has lost its meaning. Many in the nation’s capital today seek to enrich themselves at the expense of the people they swore to serve.

Let us hope and fervently pray that justice will not take the form of the events that occurred between 1861 and 1865 — where both moral and political maxims were rent asunder by the terrible swift sword of a civil war. Indeed, I tremble for my country.

Andrew Maggard.

Port Haywood.

