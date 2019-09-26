Alzheimer’s walk funds
research for a cure
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
If you read my story on my Walk to End Alzheimer’s page, you will see I walk for my husband, Rick; he has Alzheimer’s. The walk raises funds to find the cure.
Let’s be honest: If a cure is found today it will not help Rick. So, I walk for my daughter, son-in-law and grandkids. I walk for my niece and nephew and their families. I walk for my extended family. I walk for all the generations to come. I walk for you, your family and your friends. I walk to find a cure so those yet to come can live in a world where Alzheimer’s is not a word to fear.
Please join Richmond’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Nov. 2 at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center. Please give when you get those pesky email and Facebook requests. Please join the fight.
Robin Gouckenour.
Glen Allen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.