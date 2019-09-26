COD

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

If you read my story on my Walk to End Alzheimer’s page, you will see I walk for my husband, Rick; he has Alzheimer’s. The walk raises funds to find the cure.

Let’s be honest: If a cure is found today it will not help Rick. So, I walk for my daughter, son-in-law and grandkids. I walk for my niece and nephew and their families. I walk for my extended family. I walk for all the generations to come. I walk for you, your family and your friends. I walk to find a cure so those yet to come can live in a world where Alzheimer’s is not a word to fear.

Please join Richmond’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Nov. 2 at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center. Please give when you get those pesky email and Facebook requests. Please join the fight.

Robin Gouckenour.

Glen Allen.

