Bill Weirich’s recent Letter to the Editor, “UVA Health debt lawsuits symptom of larger issues,” is spot on.
The charge for his emergency room visit was $3,449.50 but Medicare and Anthem paid the hospital $496.47.
He suggests that, since the hospital was “willing to accept” that amount, that is what it should have charged. The hospital has to be lighted, air-conditioned and to pay many employees that produce no revenue, including clerks, nurses, housekeeping, security, coders, billing department and administrators. The hospital lost money on his visit.
When I visited my cardiologist, her charge was $347. Medicare “approved” $105.16 and paid $83.79. My “Medigap” policy paid $21.37, together about 30% of her fee. Doctors have to charge more to be compensated.
Decades ago, the chief of medicine at the Medical College of Virginia (now VCU Medical Center) saw a patient on the Eastern Shore for fever of unknown cause. He showed the doctors that the patient had an infection around the lung by using a syringe to aspirate infected material from the patient’s chest, and advised the treatment. He charged $100 and the patient angrily accused him of charging $100 “just to stick a needle in my chest.” The chief replied, “No I didn’t. I charged you $1 to stick the needle in. I charged $99 for knowing where to stick it.”
Patients often do not understand the value of the care.
My mother, at age 74, had coronary bypass surgery. After that complicated procedure, she lived another 10 years. Such care is invaluable, but a value has to be assigned.
As a young practitioner, I heard something doctors never hear today: “What do I owe you, doctor?” Today, it often is a bean counter who decides what the care is worth.
Weirich is right. The system is badly broken.
I.N. Sporn, M.D.
Richmond.
COD Dr. Sporn defends excessive costs of healthcare which rise prohibitively each year. Patients have become the means , not the end.
"Cost’ versus ‘worth’ of medical care”
I.N. Sporn, M.D. …. man, you done gone and done it, and now you are in deep stuff …. For those candidates on the left, seeking to make American just another Socialist country, with free rent for themselves at the White House, their answer to you is, “hang the cost, I want the best for the people who vote for me because that is what they deserve and are entitled too …. and it is owed to them by the filthy rich, collected and distributed by Big Govment, headed by me”.
Years ago, I had prostate cancer surgery, and not being old enough to be on Medicare, it was covered by the private insurance I paid for on my own. My neighbor, on Medicare, who had the same procedure, by the same doctor, in the same year, asked me what the surgeons cost was … Turned out mine was almost twice what his was …. So, he, not being one who kowtowed to political correctness, asked the doctor why the difference in cost … The doctor, who also didn’t believe in politcal correctness told him, they had to get their cost from whomever they could. Govment only causes these kinds of differences, saves no one anything, money or pride, and only divides people even more ….. and Medicare for All is not the answer. Hallelujah, and period
"The chief replied, “No I didn’t. I charged you $1 to stick the needle in. I charged $99 for knowing where to stick it.”
Sorry Doc - surely some bureaucrat / administrator or disgruntled consumer knows the value of healthcare / treatment better than a trained professional with years of experience and context.
2 axioms come to mind:
What the market will bear. (i.e. how much you're willing to pay for said treatment)
You get what you pay for.
Tom, here's another useful axiom, slightly evolved from its original form; "I'm your health insurance company, and I'm here just to help you get well."
I have read that there are actually many people who think it's OK that hospitals and providers charge wildly different prices to different people in differing situations for treating the same illness in exactly the same way. I've also been informed that some people think it's fine and dandy that a patient might learn, after discharge from hospital, that the anesthesiologist involved was not "in network" and therefore...SURPRISE! billing. That it's normal to wake up from a comatose state, only to have a heart attack upon discovering he suddenly owes hundreds of thousands of dollars to the hospital, several specialists, and a Flight for Life helicopter transport.
And, they're not kidding. They'll sue you.
And, if word gets out of aggressive collections efforts that causes a public relations nightmare for a prestigious University hospital...
They can quickly abandon that tack, in a few publicized cases, until things cool down.
George, "Medical bills were the biggest cause of U.S. bankruptcies, according to a CNBC report. It estimated that 2 million people were adversely affected. A popular Facebook meme said that 643,000 Americans go bankrupt each year due to medical costs. President Obama, in his 2009 State of the Union address, said that a medical bankruptcy occurred every 30 seconds. That's 1 million bankruptcies in a year."https://www.thebalance.com/medical-bankruptcy-statistics-4154729
Universal health care, everybody in, nobody out,
Portability, change jobs, get divorced, lose your job, still insured,
Uniform benefits for everybody
Choose your doctor
Ends insurance interference in care
Reduces administrative waste, bigly
Saves money
Common sense budgeting
Set fair reimbursement rates and apply them equally
Public oversight, public ownership.
Norbert Mayr - Any personal bankruptcy in which the debt includes medical bills is reported as a medical bankruptcy. So if you have a mortgage of $200k more than the value of your home, credit card debt of $50k, and an assortment of personal debt that includes any unpaid medical expenses, your bankruptcy is included in the statistics for medical bankruptcy. I don't doubt that there are people who are solvent except for a huge health care debt, but I don't believe the shockingly large numbers accurately reflect reality.
I do think our system of paying for health care needs an overhaul and that something like universal Medicare is the best alternative, throwing around misleading statistics is counterproductive - it gives opponents an opportunity to distract.
Steve, that is why I cited the article from which my quote came. I don't claim to have researched the topic, I probably don't have the expertise, but this article seemed persuasive and goes with other publications I have seen. If you feel that this is "throwing around misleading statistics," feel free to post contradictory material.
Norbert Mayr - I read the report that you cited. It's remarkably self-critical, raises most of the points that I did and others that I didn't because I was unaware of them, and doesn't contradict any of them. It is all the sources you need to realize that the shocking statistics you presented are propaganda, and so easily debunked by what's in the article itself that it's a gift to opponents of universal health care
Steve, for the most part I agree with you here. However, there's a concept I've never thought much about: the "tip-over" factor. If I have student loans that I owe big on, a mortgage that's just underwater, and my work hours have been reduced by 25%,and now a serious family illness that's going to cost me much more than I can pay for, and I file for bankruptcy -- what's the cause? Of course, there's no "the" straw, only the last one that finally breaks the bankbook. I'd like to see some research that really breaks down the cause(s) of bankruptcies; I suspect it might pay for itself.
Tough sell to unions, military and government that they are losing their insurance. Also, who pays and how much? Uniform benefits and uniform costs?
Jim, why do you think they’d lose their insurance?
Dr. Sporn points his finger at the problems in our "free-market" health care system. Most of his points are on the mark. When we will wake to the fact that the solution is right in front of us: Universal care, single payer, cut admin costs from 25-30% to 8-10%, save $600-700 BILLIONS every year, no more uninsured of any age, better health care outcomes, the list goes on.
We have just about anything BUT a free market. It is - in many ways - more like a cartel than anything else.
