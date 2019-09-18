Don’t disregard power, value of your vote
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a young voter, I was excited in August to register students at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Student Organization and Volunteer Opportunities Fair alongside my fellow League of Women Voters members. Many people shared my enthusiasm with regard to voting and confidence in its impact. However, I also received an unexpected glimpse into the perspective of those who did not.
My demographic is divided between those perceived as extremist and those perceived as apathetic. I find that even the seemingly negligent are quite the opposite. It is not that they seek too little information, but are fed far too much. I cannot scroll through social media without being algorithmically inundated by news of yet another mass shooting, another day of record-breaking heat, another sexual assault scandal. While those facts motivate me toward further action, others feel utterly hopeless, as though their vote is worthless if the people elected do not work for them anyway. When a potential voter is convinced that the political system listens more to outside interests than the voter’s voice, he or she is less inclined (even stubborn) to use it.
To anyone who might feel this way: If you think the system is flawed, you cannot change it without acknowledging and working with it. While the act of skipping an election seems passive, doing so actively relinquishes your representation to a person who likely has views different from yours. It also gives them more statistical power.
All Virginia General Assembly seats are up for election on Nov. 5, with a registration deadline of Oct. 15. This election will be monumental for issues such as gun violence prevention, the Equal Rights Amendment, the health of our environment and more.
Do not sacrifice your impact.
Morgan Johns.
Richmond.
