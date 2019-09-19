Flow of lethal fentanyl
from China must stop
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There is a war going on in our country. It claims hundreds of lives weekly and sends countless other people to emergency rooms, shattering the lives of families and friends. Estimates say killed 47,000 people alone in 2017 in the United States.
And the war’s carnage increases daily.
I recently met the loved one of a victim of this war. “I just came from my 25-year-old nephew’s funeral,” a grieving woman told me at Richmond International Airport before she and her husband flew home. “It was fentanyl. It was a drug overdose. They believe it was in heroin.”
She added, “The police said it [fentanyl problem] is real bad in the area where he lived in Fredericksburg. They said they have a list of dealers there who are targeting young men there and putting it in the heroin they are selling them.”
Her husband sadly shook his head and said, “I think it’s a bad problem everywhere.”
Lethal fentanyl is pouring into this country at epidemic rates and can obliterate populations in massive numbers. China is the biggest culprit in sending this death drug here, purposefully seeking to profit from and kill our citizens.
Why do so many of our current and former politicians on both sides of the aisle as well as corporate and tech leaders coddle, partner with, lobby for and seek profit from China, whose evil, repressive Communist leaders openly seek our destruction militarily, economically and technologically and flood our borders and other entry ports with fentanyl, even as grieving families across our nation bury loved ones who have ingested fentanyl?
Joey Matthews.
Richmond.
