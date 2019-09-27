Focus on the country,
not attacking others
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Can you imagine what could have been accomplished if the Democrats put as much time, energy and resources into working with President Donald Trump as they have in trying to take him down? Can you imagine what could have been accomplished if the Republicans put as much time, energy and resources into working with President Barack Obama as they did in trying to take him down? Can you imagine what could be accomplished if our elected officials put as much time, energy and resources into running our country as they have in trying to take down the other party?
I can’t either — it’s unfathomable.
Mark Busser.
Richmond.
